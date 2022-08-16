Someone has to say, enough is enough. We all have problems, some more than others. However, life is unfair and many of us get what we get — both nature and nurture bestow gifts and curses. And each of us stumble on our paths strewn with rocks and roots to trip us up, but we learn to accept falling down, scrapes and bruises and even, broken bones.
The curses we bear and mistakes we make along the way bear responsibility and even future limitations on what we may do. Herschel Walker holding up his mental illness as some sort of badge of honor to blunt his past violent behavior is gross.
