For families and staff to feel comfortable this school year, Montpelier schools plan to accommodate in-person and virtual instruction options (“Montpelier expecting hybrid teaching for full school year,” Aug. 7). Until we have a COVID-19 vaccine, feeling secure with reopening schools must include improving access to COVID-19 testing.
A solution to this problem is to empower our nation’s pharmacists to help administer tests. As Congress continues to debate COVID-19 relief legislation, it is critical that pharmacists be given the ability to provide testing and, when available, vaccines and drug therapies to those who need it right when they need it.
Ninety percent of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacist, making them among the most accessible health care professionals in the county. In Vermont, there are over 600 pharmacists across the state who are not only familiar pillars of communities but also medication experts with clinical doctorate degrees who are trained to perform these tests and administer the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine. But we need to give them the tools to do it.
We are calling on Sen. Bernie Sanders to act now and help give pharmacists provider status so that millions of Americans can get immediate access to COVID-19 care.
Sandra Rosa is the president of the Vermont Pharmacists Association.
