Following are my thoughts regarding the recent article on bear hounding. Protect Our Wildlife President Brenna Angelillo-Galdenzi's anti-hounding stance is clearly focused on emotion and personal bias. She states the “… aim of POW isn’t to ban hunting in general but supports science-based hunting regulations.” However, she does not refer to any science-based regulations to champion her position. The POW website also has no mention of science-based hunting regulations.
If Angelillo-Galdenzi expects to have any credibility with Vermont sportsmen/women, she needs to define the science-based regulations POW claims to support. I hereby challenge her to do so immediately.