In his Aug. 5 letter to the editor, William Royce states he is “sick and tired” of seeing “Black Lives Matter” flags and signs, and he asks whether we should “try Every Life Matters.”
Mr. Royce, I am in full agreement with you. Every life does indeed matter.
You may have seen a photo that went viral in early June. In the picture, we see a beautiful, smiling 6-year-old Black girl, Armani from Paris, Tennessee. Armani holds a poster that reads,
“We said ‘Black lives matter.’”
“We never said only Black lives matter.”
“We know all lives matter.”
“We just need your help with #BlackLivesMatter for Black lives are in danger!”
Mr. Royce, young Armani is right: All lives matter, and right now, Black lives are in particular danger. Right now, all of us, especially white people, must step up to protect our friends, neighbors, family members and all people of color.
Paul Erlbaum
East Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.