We were shocked this week when violent protestors, encouraged by President Trump, stormed the Capitol in an effort to prevent our elected leaders from performing their constitutional duty to accept the votes of the country’s Electoral College. It is important for each of us to condemn this disgraceful, unpatriotic and criminal attack on our Constitution and our country.
The peaceful transition of power has been the hallmark of U.S. democracy. As the former Vermont Secretary of State, I know we cannot take the institutions of our democracy for granted. I also know a robust and well-functioning democracy is essential if we’re to address the critical issues of our time – the global pandemic, economic recovery and combatting the climate crisis.
We can’t achieve a world where people and nature thrive if the very foundation of our democracy is under attack. It is painfully clear that, as a nation, we must recommit ourselves to the principles of civil society and begin the long process of healing.
Deb Markowitz
Montpelier
