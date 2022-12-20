At this time of year, holiday shoppers shouldn’t have to worry that their newly purchased treasures are actually counterfeits, knockoffs, mislabeled, or even stolen.
Counterfeit toys are just one example. Last year, for instance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of counterfeit toys from China and found they exceeded safe levels for lead, cadmium and barium. These toxins cannot be detected without lab testing. It’s not just toys. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials report seizing a record-breaking number of high-value contraband, counterfeit goods and other prohibited merchandise in recent years.
That’s why it’s time for federal legislation like the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers (INFORM Consumers) Act. If passed, the act would require online marketplaces to disclose the name, tax ID, bank account and contact information, of certain high-volume, third-party sellers. This bipartisan bill will ultimately encourage even greater levels of transparency, benefitting all who patronize online marketplace platforms. As Congress looks to wrap up its 117th session, passing the INFORM Consumers Act should be a priority. It has support from consumer protection groups and businesses. In fact, the bill actually passed the House of Representatives earlier this year with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote under suspension of the rules.
Congress now has the chance to give consumers and small businesses in Vermont and across the country a valuable gift: peace of mind. It’s time to seize this unique legislative opportunity before it slips through the cracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.