I would like to add my voice to that of other concerned Montpelier residents regarding the viability of the proposed parking garage.
At the time of the bond vote, I was among those who felt the garage, its cost and location won't in the interest of the city’s residents but as those who supported the garage were in the majority, I was willing to let the matter rest.
However, the facts have changed that originally underpinned the project. Now, I believe the city faces a new reality with the anticipated cost of the garage significantly increasing and with other obstacles such as continuing litigation and unknown costs associated with site remediation yet to be fully factored in the garage’s final price tag – this for a parking structure that could cost more than $12 million to construct and provide only 47 new public parking spaces within the downtown. That is more than $250,000 for each new public parking space.
When one considers the emerging reality of currently projected cost overruns in excess of a $1 million (that may well increase before the garage is completed), the uncertainty of future maintenance costs and the real possibility that, in the post-pandemic era, demand for parking spaces within the downtown may well decrease, this adds up to the need for the council and city manager’s office to undertake a fresh independent evaluation of the proposed garage that is both thorough and transparent and bring this information back to Montpelier’s residents so we all have a realistic understanding of whether the parking garage, as proposed, makes sense for the city’s residents.
Bill Johnson
Montpelier
