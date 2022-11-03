I read the small print that came with the VSECU ballot. It says membership in the new entity will be open not just to Vermonters or New Englanders, but to anyone who lives in any of four counties in Michigan, or who works or worked for Blue Cross of Michigan, or is a member of two California co-ops. The entity will no longer be a Vermont co-op. There is no reason to believe more money will be available for investment in Vermont or we'll be spreading Vermont values. Please vote 'no' on the merger. It gives away our money.
Dvora Jonas
