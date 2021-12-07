In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Hellein commented about the lack of City Council's attention to areas adversely affecting Barre City.
One mentioned was why the city isn't doing anything about the long vacant, deteriorating building on Main Street. I recently contacted Mayor Herring regarding this same issue. He indicated the city has been trying for years to get this property addressed and continues to look for ways to deal with it. Rather than criticizing Barre City, such should be directed to the property owner, Jeff Jacobs, Montpelier and Montpelier Property Management which is supposed to be managing/selling this building.
I placed a call to Montpelier Property Management, left a message asking why nothing has been done for several years now. I have not received any response. Apparently, they deal with inquiries the same way they do with the management (or lack thereof) of properties — they ignore it.
It is a known fact that Jeff Jacobs owns a lot of property. One has to wonder how those other properties are doing. It is frustrating to all when so many people/businesses in Barre are working so hard, especially in these times, to expand, improve and maintain their properties, that someone from another city obviously doesn't care what adverse effect their negligence and disregard has on neighboring property.
The city does have an ordinance regarding vacant, abandoned, deteriorating, etc., properties, but if property such as Jacobs' doesn't fall under this, then what does?
Linda Shambo
Barre
