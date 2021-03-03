I feel sad about the private company that supplies electricity in Texas and is being blamed for malfunctions in the grid. Seems as if I watched a show about the electric grid in the past year or so that said it would take about a trillion dollars or more to properly upgrade the grid to prevent these sorts of malfunctions.
We, as the American people, have to understand the convenience of electricity needs to be properly funded like other utilities. This means, in the yearly budget, there should be a properly funded line item known as capital equipment to replace and update ailing infrastructure such as electric wire, transformers, substations and generating plants.
When we can truly be honest with ourselves instead of being in a state of denial, then fewer breakdowns will occur. All equipment based on past experience has a predicted life expectancy, but these programs can only be undertaken if consumers are willing to put money into the system. We have had things so good in America that we have forgotten to pay the piper to keep the utilities functioning. If only this problem could get as much effort as COVID-19, which, as we all know, started after the electric companies that make our lives easier. I guess it is tough to prioritize our money, but it will be much easier when the power is out for an extended period of time. So let's pay attention and ask questions so we can continue to enjoy the convenience by paying the true price!
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.