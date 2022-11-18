School boards across Washington County should put a complete prohibition on prone restraints. Federal guidance says it should “never be used” in schools. Several states already have complete bans on the use of prone restraint. Minnesota jails and prisons ban prone restraints except in cases where lethal force is authorized.
Harwood Unified Union School District is currently debating revisions to their restraint policy after learning Washington County Mental Health uses prone restraints on students in their schools. The school board should ask them why they use prone restraints on children when so many others do not?
