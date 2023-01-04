I would like to respond to Gesualdo Schneider's letter of Dec. 28. Yes, that is progress — children are much more tolerant of new things than we old folks are — and that's a good thing. The breweries are now family friendly — much better for children to see their parents drinking responsibly than getting drunk at home and abusing their children. The more mystery you add, the more the enticement.
Sandra Bettis
