Joe Rogan's defense is that he is not a doctor or a scientist, and no one should take advice from him. Joe Rogan's defense is a deflection — it's not my speech, it's other peoples' ears.
Joe Rogan's defense is abdication. Joe Rogan's defense is that he is responsible for creating a safe space for discussion of false, pseudo-intellectualism, but he bears no responsibility for what he and others say in his safe space — a space safe from facts and figures, common sense and rationality.
Joe Rogan and Spotify and other tech media platforms are peas in a pod. These individuals and groups want to provide platforms or safe spaces for speech, but they refuse to bear any responsibility — in other words, profit before people.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
