Regarding Alfred Blakey's letter on being refused the right to vote, I wasn't present when he tried to vote but his characterization of what happened doesn't seem consistent with my experience at the Barre City polls or the information on the web page operated by the Vermont Secretary of State's election division.
The poll workers do not ask for a party affiliation, they ask which primary ballot the voter would like. Party affiliation is irrelevant, a registered Republican can request a Democratic ballot and vice versa.
This is consistent with information provided on the Vermont's Secretary of State web page I referred to earlier when it says: "Which ballot you chose to vote is private and not recorded (except during the presidential primary, where voters must publicly take one ballot or the other, and their choice is recorded on the entrance checklist)."
This doesn't look like a case of someone being refused the right to vote but someone refusing that right to themselves by not providing the information required of them.
That said, if anyone, Mr. Blakey included, feels they were treated unfairly, I would urge them to contact the Vermont Secretary of State's Election Division directly.
I'd also like to emphasize, again, my experience at the Barre City polls on Tuesday was that they were very professionally run and organized and I'd like to commend everyone who was involved in this process.
Joe Reil
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.