George K. Belcher’s commentary on Jan. 1 contained at least six major problems that will require unity at all levels of the country, to solve.
Will the solutions start with Congress or from a public groundswell is an interesting question? Making room for the change required to achieve solution won’t be easy no matter where it starts. But a large onus lies with President Biden and his team to lead that change.
Here is what I personally hope to see from the new Congress no matter who has the majority.
An effort to reclaim financial responsibility. Post-pandemic relief bills, they need a budget that will move us towards paying down our debt.
Trusting the science and making decisions from it.
Reclaiming the “truth.” (We expect truth and transparency from our leadership.)
Our nation was built on a foundation of authenticity, respect and understanding among parties. I think we all hope for a return to that paradigm.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.