What's going on with the police department in Northfield? There have been ongoing problems there ever since I have lived in Vermont, going on 35 years. I remember, a while back, an officer was fired for shooting into buildings … It seems there's one thing after another with the police in that town. How many chiefs of police have there been in Northfield over the past 25 years or so? They come and they go, usually under a cloud of some sort.
Strat Douthat
