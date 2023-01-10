Why is Joe Biden glorifying Jan. 6?
It is a fairly simple question, coming from the guy and political party that claims to be tolerant, and wants to stop hate and racism, etc.
To me, that day was about joining fellow Americans from around Vermont and our great nation to support our president and exercising our constitutional rights. To Joe Biden and the left, it was an “insurrection.” A question for Biden and the left; how does a “so-called” organized group conduct an “insurrection” of the most powerful country on earth without any guns or other means of destruction?
Prior to the January 2021 activities, law enforcement received intelligence of possible protest at the U.S. Capitol. President Trump offered National Guard personnel. Congressional leaders denied the help; why, because the help was coming from Trump, and it didn't fit their narrative.
Today, it is evident by the actions of President Biden and the left that it is about hate, jealousy and destroying a man. No one of sound rationale thinking believes Trump had our nation on the wrong track. The GDP was growing, inflation was low, energy cost for Americans was affordable, our southern borders were under control and safe, he was standing up against the wokeism, we were respected around the world, and he was holding NATO accountable. America's strength and resolve were widely known.
Yes, many Americans did not like Mr. Trump for whatever reason(s). That is your issues, not the president's. President Trump's strong leadership and doing the right things for every single American was evident. I can say without reservation, that every American has been negatively impacted by the current president's bad and horrible policies, especially his fiscal policies.
Biden's celebration scheduled for the Blue Room on Jan. 6 at the people's house is wrong.
Gregory M. Thayer
Rutland
