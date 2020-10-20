The president says he is a pro-lifer, yet out of inaction and his denial then and now, he has killed over 219,000-plus - grandfathers, grandmothers, parents, children, aunts, uncles, cousins, doctors and nurses - and he doesn’t care about even one of them. So many died not able to have family by their side. These are more deaths than we had in five wars, and still counting.
How can you worship Christ and his teachings and worship Trump who is a narcissist (look that one up) and spews the diabolical teachings of the devil. Bishop Coyne should have known this. You can’t serve both.
Remember, those who choose Trump, all these innocent deaths are now on your souls, as well.
Brian Resnick
Montpelier
