Personally, I’m fed up with letters to the editor that do nothing but try to tear down our two-party system. Can anyone claiming to be a member of the Republican Party write a letter to the editor solely devoted to telling us how the GOP will help Americans, all Americans? A letter that outlines the national objectives of the Republican Party for the short and long terms?
So, let’s see a letter that doesn’t mention the word "Democrat," doesn’t mention the president, the vice president, any Democrat for that matter. No mention of Hunter Biden and the discredited laptop theory. No mention of the 2020 presidential election and other conspiracy theories. And above all, a letter without the jingoism that seems to define letters written to this paper by so many conservatives. This means a letter without silly claims like Democrats are trying to erase gender terms, that Democrats want men to bear babies (yup, that was in a recent commentary). A letter that focuses solely on what the Republican Party will do for this country. A letter that outlines what Republicans are doing right, not what Democrats are doing wrong. I look forward to reading such a letter.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
