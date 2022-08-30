Mr. Green’s caution to not buy electric vehicles (Aug. 25) ignores the fact while EVs may not be for everyone, some people may benefit from owning an EV while helping to reduce their carbon footprint.

Mr. Green laments the lack of knowledge regarding the total amount of electricity and supporting infrastructure needed to support EVs. However, Energy.gov provides a Summary Report titled “EVs at Scale and the U.S. Electric Power System,” with contributions from power companies, fossil fuel companies, car manufacturers and research labs. The overall conclusion of this analysis demonstrates “sufficient energy generation and generation capacity is expected to be available to support a growing EV fleet as it evolves over time, even with high EV market growth.” Not to be overlooked is the bipartisan infrastructure bill which will provide $5 billion in EV infrastructure implementation investments.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.