Don’t care about “privatizing” Medicare? You should.
Medicare’s goal is to have all traditional Medicare recipients in managed care arrangements by 2030 (innovation.cms.gov/strategic-direction-whitepaper; see p. 13). That’s bureaucratic-speak for privatizing Medicare. The millions of people on traditional Medicare will be shifted against their will to programs in which commercial middlemen can profit by reducing the amount of care they receive.
Do people realize what “privatizing” Medicare means? Medicare was designed to give senior citizens direct access to medical care: no middlemen deciding whether you can see a doctor, which doctor you can see, or which covered service the doctor can provide. That’s why Medicare is so popular, successful and efficient.
“Privatizing” Medicare means putting a “gatekeeper” between the patient and the doctor. This middleman decides whether you can see a doctor, which doctor you can see, and which services the doctor can provide. The middleman gets a fixed amount of money for your care. If it spends less than that, it gets to keep some of the unspent money. In essence, the less care the middleman approves for you, the more money the middleman makes. There’s a reason Wall Street and private equity are rushing to get a piece of this middleman action. The piece they get is a piece of care that you won’t get.
If you don’t care that your Medicare is being handed over to private corporations and financial firms, so they end up profiting by making decisions about your care, you should.
Lee Russ
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.