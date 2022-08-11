Imagine my confusion when I picked up the Tuesday, Aug. 9, paper and saw no mention of any federal police activity involving Donald Trump. I have come to rely on the TA for its deep commitment to honesty and accuracy, so I began to question what I heard on national broadcast media. Could there not have been a search of his Florida home by the FBI? Well, of course, it happened, so I am left to conclude that, on Mondays, the paper is put to bed very, very early.
Kirk Gardner
