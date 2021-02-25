Because of the restrictions required by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Plainfield will be having its Town Meeting later than usual, and the meeting will not be held in person. Therefore, Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library has canceled its annual Primrose Sale, which usually takes place at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House on Town Meeting Day.
We know how much people enjoy being able to support the library and bring home a brightly-colored plant, in these gray days of late February and early March. We hope you'll find another way to bring some cheery color into your home, and we look forward to resuming the Primrose Sale next year.
If community members wish to contribute the amount they would normally spend on a primrose plant ($6), checks can be sent to Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library, c/o Pat Boyle, P.O. Box 83, Plainfield, VT 05667.
Laura Zeisel
Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.