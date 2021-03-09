Most Texans, understandably, were not prepared for the frigid temperatures that disrupted their lives. However, politicians and power companies could have planned for the low temperatures, which they understand happen every 10 years or so. Instead, they chose to save money in the short term. And people lost their lives. Families have been disrupted, houses ruined in the grip of the pandemic.
Recriminations and hand wringing abound now, and who knows whether meaningful change will come about. That is for Texans to decide.
However, Texas and the polar vortex provide a teaching moment for all of us challenged by the uncertainties of the climate crisis at hand. People in fire, drought or hurricane prone areas are discovering their vulnerability, as loss of life, grief, illnesses, costs of rebuilding or needing to move elsewhere hasten the need to prepare as best we can. Every place on Earth will require mitigation or adaption.
Are resilient Vermonters in Montpelier really so different? The climate emergency presents a much greater challenge. We are not immune. What happened in Texas presents good opportunity to reflect and to envision, to plan for long-term contingencies. What could happen here? Food, power, heat, water, communication, health care, transportation come to mind.
The costs of not preparing are huge. We are seriously at risk as we wander into the climate emergency. Many unknowns can throw us disastrously off course.
Now is the time to prepare, but how do we look ahead into this uncertain future? Do we need to think our way forward beyond the next quarter cycle, into many years hence?
These questions deserve a conversation. Are you willing to be part of the constructive changes? How might you do your part?
Pat Hinkley
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.