Stephen Terry's "Why Vermont is different" commentary resonated with me, a private citizen hooked on the governor's pandemic-related press briefings. The simple fact they start at the same time every Monday, Wednesday and Friday adds a touch of predictability to our otherwise haywire lives. The information presented is consistently interesting and credible because it is delivered calmly by a range of officials with the expertise appropriate to each particular issue being raised. These Vermont briefings are informative and offer me a kind a reassurance, maybe similar to what FDR offered in his "fireside chats" 80 years ago - so unlike the embarrassing bombast emanating from the White House.
Mary Carlson
Montpelier
