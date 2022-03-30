We are the proud grandparents of a 13-year-old Colchester gymnast from the Regal club in Essex.
Sunday, March 20, the Vermont Gymnast Championship meet was held at the former College of St. Joseph; seven or eight gymnastic clubs were present.
Reportedly, a notice about this upcoming event was placed in the Rutland Herald. Unfortunately, we did not see a write-up or a picture of this event in the Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday papers.
It is a shame our local Rutland Herald did not see fit to print information about this local event. The kids all over Vermont worked so hard for this meet.
Christa Rulli
Pittsford
