Today’s practice of adding to one’s last name, a second with a hyphen after the first, is so fashionable that I can’t help wondering why our president hasn’t enhanced his with Donald Trump–Putin, or better yet, Donald Putin–Trump.
And while I’m at it, has anyone other than myself wondered why ex-presidents Bush and Obama omitted any mention of Trump’s name while publicly criticizing his handling of George Floyd’s murder and the police actions at protests following it? For that matter, why have Carter and Clinton, our two most progressive exes, remained silent - not only about this, but about the Trump administration, in general?
Are all our presidents afraid of something?
Ron Merkin
Montpelier
