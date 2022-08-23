Such joy, what a marvelous choice for president: Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate and Liz Cheney as the Republican candidate. What a splendid choice; two people who have the country’s, and its people’s, interests at heart, and not simply their own personal aggrandizement. Which one to choose? Still, either way, the country will be on the right track. I can’t wait, and I’m not being sarcastic, either.
Larry Booker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.