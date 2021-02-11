Re: No name change for local airport in The Times Argus on Feb. 6-7:
Reasons given for not naming the terminal building at Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport after Walter E. Houghton were: 1. "(H)e just didn't have a local connection that we could figure out" made by state Sen. Brian Collamore; and 2. Vermont Transportation Board rules state that it can only name something after a person who is deceased.
I am not aware of the current Vermont Transportation Board rules, but I remind those who are making the decision of naming the terminal building that: At a ceremony held at the Barre-Montpelier Airport on March 25, 1970, then-Gov. Deane Davis announced the new name for the airport would be the Edward F. Knapp State Airport. The state had taken ownership of the airport on Sept. 16, 1968, with the blessing of both Barre and Montpelier.
Edward Knapp had no connection to the Barre-Montpelier Airport other than he had been the Commissioner of Aeronautics for the state since 1945. He was alive and well, and in attendance at the renaming ceremony. This was Gov. Davis' way of honoring his service to the state.
Richard Turner
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.