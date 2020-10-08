Last week, the most important leaders of the nation’s “Pro Life” movement gathered on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the crowning achievement of 50 years of anti-abortion activism: President Trump’s nomination of a “Pro Life” judge who will likely cast the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Virtually all of these “Pro Life” activists refused to wear face masks at this crowded public event, in defiance of CDC guidelines and plain common sense. To please the politician who had delivered the political goods, they knowingly put other people’s lives at risk. As a result, dozens of individuals, including many key national leaders, contracted COVID-19, and it is statistically likely that at least one of them will die.
How did these smart, informed people who proudly call themselves “Pro Life” allow themselves to become “Super Spreaders” of a lethal disease? Given the tragic consequences of their actions, do these people still deserve to call themselves “Pro Life?” Indeed, given the president’s general COVID-19 strategy of doing nothing and thus assuring that tens, if not hundreds, of thousands more lives will be lost, can any supporters of Trump call themselves “Pro Life?”
This president is morally corrupt, and he corrupts the morals of everyone who engages with him.
John Page
Montpelier
