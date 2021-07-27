Willem Lange’s trip to Montana to go fly fishing for a few days with buddies on the Upper Missouri River was canceled because of weather and drought, so his column this morning (July 24) is about climate change.
Note: He was going to fly to Montana for this vacation.
Note: According to climate scientists, flying is the single most climate-destructive action humans can take. “Hour for hour, there’s no better way to burn fossil fuel and heat the planet,” says Peter Kalmus, climate scientist at NASA.
If people don’t connect individual actions with the consequences, we will continue on our speedy path to environmental disaster. Flying only when absolutely necessary can make a difference.
Leda Schubert
Plainfield
