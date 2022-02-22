Having lived in two states where rural electric cooperatives are the norm, I was pleased to see the editorial in the Herald Feb. 17 issue.
Both of those states also have strong investor-owned utilities and the two supply models work well together. My “credentials” don’t include an MBA; but I think it’s fair to say investor-owned suppliers are concerned with profits and consumer-owned, with savings.
As a retired educator who has worked closely with both, my observation is “co-ops” have a stronger educational outreach, local presence and more customer involvement in the communities they serve.
It seems ironic that the New England culture of local government and control does not extend to public utilities. This is not an indictment of Vermont power suppliers for it seems to be true of certain other state-based programs and services, as well.
Profits are certainly a desirable goal, but not at the expense of service when an entity has a captive market. Maine appears to be taking a positive step in leveling the playing field through performance standards. Perhaps we, too, should be actively encouraging more players on the field?
Wanda Eubank
Andover
