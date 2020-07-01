Montpelier professes its aims to begin to revive the economy by attracting residents and tourists to return downtown for shopping, outdoor dining and takeout.
Realistically, all these folks need bathroom access yet there are no businesses providing bathroom access and no public restrooms whatsoever. Meanwhile, the city manager touts falsely that all the health and safety priorities are being addressed. He does so multiple times in the city council meeting packet.
Tourists, locals and homeless alike all need access to bathrooms, complete with warm water for hand washing and regular inspection cleaning service. Yet after an entire year after these issues were brought to the city council on behalf of the homeless, the homelessness task force has accomplished nothing but the installation of two constantly foul porta-potties.
Let's just pretend this, like the homeless, is not an issue, especially as we head into fall and with winter season approaching, likely without Bethany Church overflow shelter and GoodSam no longer allowed to pack 10 people to a single bedroom.
City officials concerned about the economy can pretend also and keep one foot on the gas and the other on the brakes at the same time. That way, we can add to the expensive deferred maintenance backlog and enjoy the immediate benefits of a town smelling of public urination everywhere and those surprise pile of feces in our alleys and on our sidewalks.
Stephen Whitaker
Montpelier
