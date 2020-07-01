At the height of the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Phil Scott postponed vehicle inspections until June to help slow the spread of the virus. I believe this was a smart move, now I ask the inspections be postponed for the rest of 2020.
The COVID-19 crisis has caused many Vermonters economic hardships not seen since the Great Depression. Many Vermonters now find themselves unable to afford the costs associated with a state inspection. Around central Vermont, an inspection costs roughly $60 pass or fail. For many Vermonters, $60 is the difference between buying groceries for a week and going hungry.
What if the vehicle fails the inspection? Vermont is a rural state and for many, a car is a necessity. If a person can’t afford repairs or a new car, what are they to do? Are they supposed to drive an uninspected car and risk getting a $109 fine driving them deeper into economic hardship?
Some will say vehicle inspections are for the driving public’s safety. This argument fails to explain why vehicles from other states, the majority of which do not have annual safety inspections, are free to drive on our roads. As a tourist destination, it stands to reason many cars on our roads are uninspected out-of-state vehicles. Also, a Vermont car could pass an inspection and then at any time during the year, have mechanical work done to it by anybody. Is it still safe?
I believe DMV gets $6 for every inspection. I also understand state agencies are hurting for money. I propose they increase registration fees $10 and postpone the inspections until at least 2021. This would save Vermonters roughly $50 while helping DMV’s revenue stream.
I believe postponing vehicle inspections would help Vermonters when they need it most.
Iain Portalupi
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.