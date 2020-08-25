Much has been said about the sorry state of affairs in political Washington, and the effects of that malaise are far-reaching and profound.
In a beautiful, kind and caring response — but also a thoroughly saddening commentary on the national scene — my 17-year-old granddaughter asked her mother, “Can we buy more stamps to help the Post Office?”
Leo Laferriere
Waitsfield
