For those who are unaware of the fact the post office may not pick up your outgoing mail from your box if you do not have incoming mail being delivered, this came from the post office themselves.
When we noticed our, and our neighbors, mail had not been picked up on several occasions, even though the post office was open those days, we went to the post office to inquire about the reason. We were told that, if someone does not have mail being delivered to them, the delivery person doesn’t stop to pick outgoing mail either. When a delivery person walked by our box, even though the flag was up, we drove to find our delivery person, to be told the same thing. If there is no mail being delivered to us, they don’t pick up our outgoing mail.