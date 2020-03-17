A recent letter to the editor criticizing the moose hunting season proposed by the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife: She then claims ‘possums (each one) can eat 1,000 ticks a day (citing no reliable evidence).
So, let’s do some math. One thousand ticks per day is 41-2/3 ticks per hour, assuming the average ‘possum is searching for meals every hour of the day. I can eat a quart of ice cream in an hour, but it’s unlikely I could eat 6 gallons in a day. I spend a lot of time in the woods and in over 30 years of turkey hunting, I’ve seen three ticks here in central Vermont, which averages out to one tick every 10 years or approximately 0.001 tick per hour that I’ve sat in the woods, awaiting a gobbler.
So, unless ticks live in large colonies and ‘possums have an uncanny ability to sniff them out, the math cited about just doesn’t add up.
Just because a ‘possum could eat 41-2/3 ticks in an hour, it isn’t likely each 'possum in the woods is gobbling up 1,000 ticks per day. Was the author using new math to diss the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife? To quote an old adage: ‘figures don’t lie, but liars figure.’
Jerry D'Amico
Roxbury
