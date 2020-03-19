A $1,000 check for everyone! A trillion-dollar deficit buyout for Wall Street!
Where is the buyout for the $10 deficit of a child’s lunch bill? Where is the $60,000 buyout for the looming student loan for that child’s older sibling? Where is the buyout for the medical expense for insulin needed to keep that family member alive? Where is the buyout for the crushing credit card debt of the family living paycheck-to-paycheck?
Cut the benefits for Social Security, Medicare, Food Stamps. Re-direct allocated money to build a useless fence. The elderly, afraid to leave their home, wage earners facing loss of income.
Where is the true leadership that can save this nation?
Take no responsibility for what is, by definition, your job. Don’t let those people get off the boat, it will make the numbers look bad for me!
Spend someone else’s money. Give it away! Don’t worry about paying it back. The United States of America’s current CEO has led his latest enterprise into bankruptcy once again. And most of all, “nobody knew that” could happen!
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
