Recently, I received a letter from Ronna McDaniel who identified herself as a chairwoman for the Republican Party.
The fourth line of this letter states "whoever wins the BATTLE for control of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives" etc., etc.
My dictionary defines battle as "a hostile encounter" and an election as "to be elected by a vote, select a choice."
There is a problem. Was the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., a military encounter? Or voters in a civilized society marking a ballot then protesting the results.
I have voted for Nixon, Ford, Bush, Bush, Romney and McCain. The Republican Party has me listed. They ask for monetary donations to help in the campaign.
I also hear from the Welch campaign. They are also seeking funds. In one ad currently on TV, Peter Welch states "As your U.S. senator, I will continue …" He is not a U.S. senator as this ad implies. He is a member of the House. He is running for the Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy.
From an incursion by one party to a wrongly stated plea, whom do we vote for? I feel neither party is being 100% honest.
Janet Wood
Rutland City
