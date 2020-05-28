Three cheers for Mayor Lucas Herring for filling 50 Green Up Day bags and challenging members of Barre's City Council to join him. What he's doing is inspirational. As a member of Montpelier's Trash Tramps, I admire his spirit and commitment to a cleaner Vermont. Also, a shout-out to Mayor Anne Watson, who has joined the Trash Tramps on at least three occasions to spend an hour picking up litter in downtown Montpelier. It's great to have local leaders who exemplify the Trash Tramps motto: This work is beneath us!
Nancy Schulz
Montpelier
