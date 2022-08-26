Could it be the strong embrace that religious zealots have on the Republican Party could be more of a stranglehold than a hug?
Could it be the current political winds are filling the sails of Democrats while providing a lack of wind for the Republican Party?
There are signs, such as Moscow Mitch stating those senatorial candidates representing the hopes of Republicans taking back the Senate are “… of questionable character” and significant concern by the electorate that our democracy is in danger, that can give hope for a positive outcome for Democrats in the midterm elections.
And, oh, yes, there is the tightening criminal investigation that clearly points out the role Trump, and his many minions, played in undermining our democracy that darkens the party of Trump.
Could it be, could it be … it may possibly be.
