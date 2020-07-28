I support your policy of not using letters to the editor as unpaid political ads for candidates for office. If someone wants to support a candidate, he or she can reach into their pocket, pull out some dollars to pay for an ad in the paper.
I have thought for some time that the one half-page commentaries in the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions were free political advertising. There are several local issues that need airing and we should concentrate on them. For example, is anyone concerned about the inmate in state custody who was denied medical care to continue to live (the lead story on page 1 of the July 23 edition)?
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.