The Irish and Africans have much in common in regard to police. They even shared indentured servitude to different degrees. The Irish could not have a horse worth more than 5 pounds, own land, have firearms, hunt or fish. They had to pay tithes to the established church and attend the services of that church. They had the Royal Irish Constabulary to keep them in line.
The Africans had much of the same, including militias to put down insurrections and police to imprison them for infractions such as vagrancy which reduced them to penal servitude allowed by the 13th Amendment.
African Americans are wary of police from their experience. The Irish at first did not cotton to the Garda Siochana set up in 1922. Police were a threat. Then they became known as "ours" to the people they served as fellow Irishmen. How do you translate that community feeling to the United States?
Thomas Clougher
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.