In these trying times, I want to give a shoutout to our local police department for their heroic efforts to keep us safe. In the best of times, a staffing shortage would be challenging with officers having to pick up extra overtime shifts in order to protect the city. With COVID and a number of recent events, including a shooting, the pressure and stress must be overwhelming.
So when you see one of our very dedicated officers out on patrol, give them a wave, a smile and let them know how much you appreciate the fact they are diligently working to keep our city one of the safest places in the United States.
My personal ‘Thank you’ to all of the officers and our police chief! You are greatly appreciated.
Alis Headlam
Rutland
