You don’t need to be Black to be killed by the police. I know of three cases of white men dying at the hands of the Montpelier police in the last few years. One was a mental health call where the police were so rough that the man died from his injuries. The second was a man who had a fake gun. The third was another mental health issue. The latter two were both shot and killed. If I know of three, how many more are there? In my opinion, one is too many. I have yet to see what the police do that is helpful. If anyone could tell me that, I’d be grateful
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
