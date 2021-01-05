In reference to your Thin Blue Line flag-raising photo, where were all these police when Black Lives Matter flags have been raised? We know the answer for most has been "absent."
It is obviously much more important for police to rally around a selfishly self-centered, vacuous political statement than it is to rally with and around the very people the police are supposed to be working for and protecting.
The rallying cry of "defund the police" arose due to a simple and obvious reality. This truth is that laws and police union contracts have over time removed any vestige of public oversight of policing and direct accountability to those "served." Even now, as we are witnessing in Burlington, the political powers-that-be are steadfastly fighting each and every effort to bring outside accountability to bear on policing. The only solution currently available to the average Jane and John Doe is through the municipal budgeting process.
I am not anti-police and I am not ignorant of what they deal with. But I do absolutely believe that policing should be difficult. Police are given extraordinary power over each of our lives and freedom, and thus the job should come with extremely high expectations (and much better pay to match those expectations). Most of all, policing must come with transparent, public oversight and accountability.
If the job is about a Thin Blue Line flag and selfishly self-centered, vacuous political statements, than we as a society really need to rethink who we have in our police departments and why they are there.
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.