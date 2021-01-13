It is impossible not to compare inauguration marches of 2017 with those of 2021.
Four years ago, millions of women and sympathetic supporters donned pink pussy hats nationwide in what became a love fest.
This year, demonstrators will don helmets and armor; the message will be anger and hate.
It’s even more ironic to consider earlier inaugurations where I don’t remember protests of any sort.
Folks, it is time to listen to our fellow citizens. Each of us has this solemn duty. If any person feels the least amount of anger or frustration, it is far more valuable to seek out someone from the “other” side and share a tea or walk with them than it is to complain. Please, for our children’s sake, listen.
Sandy Vitzthum
Montpelier
