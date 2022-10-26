Plastic is a major environmental pollutant with a 5-6% recycling rate. The remaining 95% of plastic waste is either burned in incinerators, shipped to third-world countries or ends up in the ocean, lakes and rivers. While growing plastic production, waste in the U.S. is a bigger problem; individuals can reduce plastic waste by choosing plastic-free products.
My proposed solution is to switch to tampons with cardboard or no applicators. A step beyond that would be to quit using nonbiodegradable tampons and pads altogether by switching to menstrual cups, yet in the meantime, let's talk about tampons. There are several reasons to choose applicator-free tampons:
— It reduces single-use plastic applicator and outer packaging.
— Tampons without applicators are cheaper. A single pack of o.b. (40 tampons) with no applicator costs $7.25 ($0.18/item), while a pack of Kotex (45 tampons) costs $9.36 ($0.20/item) per pack at Walmart.
— Non-applicator tampons are smaller and easier to carry.
— You are in complete control of inserting a tampon.
Moreover, it is also possible that microplastics in the applicator enter the female's body with the tampons. Further research needs to be conducted, yet many products on the market are not BPA-free. Hence, switching to applicator-free tampons would significantly reduce individual plastic waste, save money, provide more control over the insertion process and reduce the risk of microplastic intrusion into the uterus.
The writer is an international student at Bennington College.
