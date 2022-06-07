The Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library would like to thank the following local businesses who donated flowers, vegetables, bushes, soil and even a tree, to help make the return of our annual Plant Sale (after two-year pandemic hiatus) a great success: Agway, Amanda's Greenhouse, Cate Farm, East Hill Tree Farm, Friends' & Neighbors' Farm, Guy's Farm & Yard, Littlewood Farm, Peak Hydroponics, Plainfield Flower Farm, Plainfield Hardware and Tractor Supply.
This sale, which is our largest fundraiser for the library, could also not have been so successful without the community of local gardeners who contributed plants and garden books to the sale. We also thank all the people who came and bought plants and garden books, who visited and enjoyed the library this weekend, and who were generous with their funds and friendly spirit.
Genese Grill
Plainfield
The writer is chair of the Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library.
