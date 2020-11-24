Pandemic fatigue? OK, you're sick and tired of being told what to do and not to do by Gov. Scott and Health Commissioner Levine. So you're planning to host a big, multi-household gathering for Thanksgiving anyway.
While you're at it, plan ahead: be ready for the likely funeral(s) during the December holidays that will result from your big party this week. And don't forget: Thursday, when giving thanks, remember to mention your inalienable right to make dumb decisions and your God-given freedom to risk the lives of others.
Duane Natvig
Roxbury
